DeKalb DA's Office holding missing persons DNA drive this weekend

Family members of those they believe may be missing will be able to provide DNA as police departments are on hand to take new cases.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Cold case detectives in DeKalb County are hosting an event in hopes of getting closer to identifying the remains of over 20 people, according to a release from the district attorney and medical examiner's office.

People are invited to the DeKalb County Public Library on Covington Highway to attend a missing persons event and DNA drive. It's free to the public and being held this Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families of missing persons are asked to come together at the event to share any information about their loved ones, as well as to open or add to any missing persons reports. Additionally, officials encourage attendees to consider donating DNA samples, which can greatly assist with identification efforts.

Those who are going to submit DNA should review the NamUs Consent Form ahead of time. And if possible, the office said to bring two family members from two different branches of their family tree (mother's and father's side) for the most robust CODIS search.

Anyone who believes their loved one is missing and would like to file a missing person's report is asked by the district attorney and medical examiner's office to bring the following, if possible:

Photos of your loved one

Photos of tattoos

Original police reports

Medical documentation

Identification documents

Documents will be scanned and returned, the release said adding that representatives from DeKalb County police will be available to take new cases. Spokespersons with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) and NCIC (National Crime Information Center) will also be there to enter information into their online databases.