DeKalb County offers families COVID-19 Survival Boxes

ATLANTA — Dekalb County is continuing its fight against the pandemic by helping those in need.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, the county plans to distribute COVID-19 survival boxes.

The county will host four drive-through events where 3500 DeKalb residents will receive items such as cereal, masks, sanitizer, 20 pounds of fruit and chicken.

“We want to lend a helping hand to parents of school-aged children because many are balancing virtual learning while struggling to parent and work during the pandemic,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the COVID-19 Survival Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four locations:

James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340

Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Partners include La Vision newspaper and Saint Philip AME Church.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.