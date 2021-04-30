DeKalb County offers 'Warrant Relief Days' for misdemeanor charges

The Warrant Relief Days will run May 4-6.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor to turn themselves in.

The sheriff's office announced they will be holding "Warrant Relief Days" on May 4-6 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. During those three days, people with outstanding misdemeanor warrants issued by DeKalb County law enforcement could be eligible for warrant relief.

Officials said the charges will not be dismissed, but anyone with certain misdemeanor warrants could be released without paying a bond.

According to the sheriff's office, exceptions to the release option include charges for domestic violence, vehicular homicide, stalking, simple battery, battery, cruelty to children, and violating family violence order.