DeKalb County releases 11-month public safety training center permitting timeline

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials from the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County on Tuesday committed to the advancement of the project to build a new, $90 million training facility for the city's police and fire services.

The future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is slated to be built on 85 acres in the South River Forest. It has been met with a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City" that opposes the project on environmental and social grounds.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond offered assurances at a news conference, saying the plan comes both with a 30-acre commitment on the 85-acre site to greenspace, parklands and trails and preservation of the forested areas on the other roughly 300 acres the City of Atlanta owns at the site.

Protest movements, however, throughout the last year have contended any building on the site would irrevocably compromise what is one of the largest urban forests in the Southeast.

DeKalb County released a timeline of its review and permitting process, which offers a window into the environmental hurdles the project needed to clear. Here is that timeline:

