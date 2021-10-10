Authorities give update on DeKalb County plane crash that killed 4

A press conference was held at 11 a.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane that crashed Friday at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport was set to go to Houston and full of fuel, a federal investigator said Sunday, resulting in the fire that incinerated the aircraft in a matter of minutes.

The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update on its investigation into the crash, which killed all four people aboard.

NTSB investigator Daniel Boggs said the plane had recently undergone a modification, from a Continental engine to a Rolls Royce turbine engine. He did not, however, state that modification was suspected as a cause of the crash.

Boggs said federal investigators would take the remains of the aircraft to a secure facility and dissect it over the coming days, going through its systems and engine to the extent possible. But that will be difficult, he said, because the plane was "severely damaged with fire."

The investigator said he could not release the names of the victims, who have not yet been publicly announced. He did say he believed the nature of the flight was a personal trip and not a business one.

Boggs said the investigation will look at e everything from the weight of the aircraft, to its service history to the pilot's qualifications and even the weather.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Friday that the plane was a single-engine Cessna 210 and said the pilot was "departing from the airport when the crash occurred."

The plane was engulfed by a fire soon after crashing.

11Alive's Crash Clark reported that witnesses said a single-engine Cessna had taken off, failed to get much altitude, and came back down.

A witness, Keith Berry, told 11Alive's Doug Richards that he was taking photographs of planes landing and taking off when he saw it happen.

"I was shooting a plane that was on the runway, and that's when you see the plane kind of bounce and flip over, and I put the camera down really quick because... I couldn't believe what I saw," he said. "It flipped over and just that quick it was on fire. I never saw it come out of the sky. I figured they were trying to take off and not landing."

He said it took just a few minutes for the fire to engulf the plane, burning away the wings and other parts.

"The heat was so hot, just burned everything," he said.