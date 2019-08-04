DEKALB, Ga. — A police chase in south DeKalb County took a deadly turn, authorities said.

The crash happened near Anvil Block Road and BoulderCrest on Monday around noon, according to Clayton County Police.

Bat. Chief Laura Richardson with Clayton County Fire said the chase started in DeKalb County and ended in Clayton County.

According to Richardson, the driver they were chasing hit a dump truck and died. Clayton County firefighters had to cut the driver out of the car, officials said.

11Alive is headed to the scene for more details. Refresh often to the latest updates.

DeKalb County police chase takes deadly turn

RELATED STORIES: