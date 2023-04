Hseh was last seen Wednesday leaving her home near Tahoe Circle, according to DeKalb County Police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Hseh was last seen Wednesday, leaving her home near Tahoe Circle. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to a Facebook post from DeKalb County Police.