12-year-old missing in DeKalb County: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Ziyon, 12, was last seen Wednesday leaving his home near the 3400 block of Rocky Pine Court, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department.
Ziyon is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has a black afro and brown eyes, the tweet said. Police said the 12-year-old was last seen wearing dark blue/gray pajama pants and a black shirt.
If you have any information about Ziyon’s whereabouts, call the DCPD’s Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
