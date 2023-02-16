DeKalb County Police need help finding missing 13-year-old

Sabray was last seen Wednesday leaving her home near Cavalier Crossing, police said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sabray was last seen Wednesday leaving her home near Cavalier Crossing. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Sabray has black hair and brown eyes, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a metallic coat and blue jeans, the post said.

If you have any information about Sabray’s whereabouts, call the department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.