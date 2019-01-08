DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer shot multiple times while responding to a call early Thursday is expected to recover, authorities said.

Officers responding to a person shot call around 12:30 a.m. on Highland Corners Cove were immediately met with gunfire by a man hiding between two homes, according to DeKalb County Police Maj. Jerry Lewis. Officers returned fire, Lewis said.

One officer was struck and transported to a hospital for treatment.

"He's going to be recovering from his injuries," Lewis said.

The injured officer's identity had not been released as of Thursday morning.

Investigators later determined that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Otis Walker, had shot his girlfriend after a domestic dispute. That woman was later pronounced dead.

Police continued to search for Walker Thursday morning. He is considered armed and dangerous.

DeKalb Police Dept.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation, which is standard in any officer-involved shooting.

