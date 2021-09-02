$21 million DeKalb County program aims to ease the burden for tenants, landlords

It's called the DeKalb Tenant Landlord Coalition, and a $21 million federal grant funds it.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of DeKalb County families have fallen behind on their rent, but a newly-announced program may be able to help. It's called the DeKalb Tenant Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC), and a $21 million federal grant funds it.

"This federal grant quite frankly will be the difference between ten thousand families having a roof over their head and a place to live in decent affordable housing, and literally being on the street in the middle of a pandemic in the middle of winter," DeKalb CEO, Michael Thurmond, explained.

The coalition is positioned to help landlords, many of whom have gone without pay since the pandemic began.

"We have hundreds, if not thousands, of landlords who are literally mom and pop operations, who own a home or just one or two residences, where they have not received pay right now in eight or nine and sometimes 10 months," Thurmond said.

The coalition will connect the courts, legal aid, DeKalb County and Goodwill with renters and landlords who need help. It will cover rent and utilities such as electricity, water, and sanitation. It won't cover cable TV and cell phones.

According to DeKalb County's official website, the program is designed to assist eligible families with an annual family income of 80% of the median income for the county.

The website lists annual family income limits as:

Family of one: $46,350

Family of two: $52,950

Family of three: $59,550

Family of four: $66,150

Thurmond said this is a way to help DeKalb County residents now and in the future.

"It also helps the broader economy - getting the revenue into our system so that we can continue to grow our economy and fight against this pandemic," Thurmond said.

Applications for the program will be accepted online and over the phone starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.