DeKalb County School District announces COVID-19 testing and vaccination plan

The district will administer the vaccines to employees on March 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ATLANTA — The DeKalb County School District has officially announced its plans for COVID-19 vaccine distributions and testing.

According to a press release sent on Thursday afternoon, the distract will offer vaccinations for its employees and testing for families.

Vaccines for DeKalb County Schools teachers

Vaccines will be available for employees only at the Administrative & Instructional Complex on Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain, the district said.

The vaccines will be administered to employees on March 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Employees will have access to the registration link on Monday, March 15.

The district said it partnered with the DeKalb County Board of Health, Walgreens, and Briarcliff Pharmacy to secure 12,000 vaccine kits and administer the vaccines.

“We are encouraged by the continued partnership with the DeKalb County Board of Health, and our other community partners to provide vaccines and testing,” Superintendent Cheryl WatsonHarris said.

Testing for DeKalb County Schools staff, students and families

Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing will be available for district staff and families at Cross Keys High School, Bethune Middle School, Doraville United Elementary School and Dunwoody Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will also be available for employees at The Ethiopian Evangelical Church in Stone Mountain Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.