DeKalb County School District works to address delays due to new security system

The district said it's working with staff to resolve any issues with the new Evolv-enhanced weapons detection system.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some parents in DeKalb County are frustrated about new security measures that are holding up the drop-off process.

One parent sent 11Alive a video of a long line of students outside Chamblee Middle School. The parent said kids were waiting to go through the new Evolv-enhanced weapons detection system and that they waited in line for over an hour. The video shows dozens of students waiting outside of the building and the line winding into the parking lot Tuesday.

The parent said the school district sent out an email saying that everything from scissors to three-ring binders and brass instruments, among other items, could set off the machine. So, students would need to take those items out of their backpacks before going through the line. Those with large instruments should prepare to have them screened before going through the detectors, the district advised, to help expedite the process.

The DeKalb County School District said the rollout of the new weapons detection system has been overwhelmingly successful in most of its middle and high schools.

"We also recognize that with any new technological advancement, additional learning opportunities may be needed, as is the case in a couple of our schools," district officials said in a statement.

The district added it's working with staff to resolve any issues with the system. This includes practice drills to familiarize everyone with the technology and prepare for inspections.

A district spokesperson said students, who had to wait in line, were not issued any tardies.

"As always, the safety of our students, staff, and families is our top priority," the district said.