These DeKalb County schools are on lockdown during manhunt for deputy shooting suspect

Police are searching for Edward Allen Gatling, the man they say shot at two DeKalb County deputies.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UDPATE: Police said in an afternoon update that the suspect was found and killed in a shootout with officers. It's not yet clear when schools will lift their lockdowns over the incident.

Original story below

Eight DeKalb County schools are on lockdown Wednesday as authorities search for a suspect that shot at two sheriff's deputies, according to authorities.

"The Dekalb County School District is aware of a shooting involving DeKalb County Sheriff deputies," a district communications note read.

The school district said the following schools are on level two lockdown:

Lithonia High School

Miller Grove High School

Bethune Middle School

Miller Grove Middle School

Marbut Elementary School

Panola Way Elementary School

Stoneview Elementary

Woodridge Elementary

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain top priority," a district spokesperson said in a statement.

District leaders added the lockdown was "out of an abundance of caution" and DeKalb County School District police officers are present on each campus. School leaders have not clarified how the lockdowns may impact dismissal times.

The lockdowns come as law enforcement searches for Edward Allen Gatling, the man authorities say shot at two investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, deputies Aaron Jackson and Ja'rad Hunt were serving a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home along Wellington Circle in Lithonia when Gatling fired the shots. The sheriff said the law enforcement officers did not fire their guns.