DeKalb Schools Police chief on leave pending internal investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The chief of police for the DeKalb County Schools department is on leave pending an internal investigation, the school system said Wednesday.

The reason for Chief Brad Gober was tied to a "video circulating in the media regarding an incident" involving the chief. 11Alive is working to obtain the video for more details.

"In keeping with standard operating procedure, Chief Gober has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This standard procedure ensures a comprehensive and impartial assessment of the incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigation is ongoing.," a district statement said. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we responsibly address this matter in the best interests of the community and our students."