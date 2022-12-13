DeKalb County now requires convenience stores, gas stations to install high-def security cameras

The new law gives the business owners until the end of June 2023 to buy and install high-resolution cameras.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County gas stations and convenience stores have a few months to purchase and install high-definition security cameras to help deter crime.

Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to pass the new ordinance aimed at fighting a seemingly unstoppable wave of violent crimes at such businesses.

The ordinance, authored by Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, gives the owners of all 256 convenience stores and gas stations located in unincorporated DeKalb County until June 30, 2023 to install, at their own expense, the cameras that should be able to share clear footage with authorities.

The cameras must record every part of their properties around the clock; the owners must then provide police with video, if requested, within 72 hours of any incidents or crimes on their properties to law enforcement.

“In DeKalb County, our highest area of incident for violent crime is unfortunately at our gas and service stations,” Cochran-Johnson said Tuesday. “It's time we integrate technology. You can't fight crime anymore with just guns.”

Cochran-Johnson first shared this initiative after a deadly gas station shooting on March 4, when a father was killed after getting caught in the crossfire of a shootout while driving away.

This prompted the commissioner to push for better surveillance systems.

She said most of the businesses that fall under the ordinance already have some form of video monitoring and recording. Some have cameras aimed only at the check-out area, some have cameras aimed only at the doorways, or at the gas pumps. And often, she said, the quality of the video is poor, not clear enough to identify faces or other distinguishing characteristics easily.

The new ordinance specifies the high-resolution cameras and recordings that the businesses must have-- video systems that provide coverage inside and outside.

Cochran-Johnson said it’s possible the new systems may cost some of the business owners between $3,000 and $5,000, out of their own pockets.

“We did not want to inflict undue harm or hardship on businesses, because truth of the matter is many businesses struggle,” she said.

But, so far, she said she has not heard from any business owners objecting to the potential expenses.

She believes the new security camera ordinance is the toughest in Georgia; the county is already receiving requests from other local governments in the state wanting to enact similar legislation.

At one gas station Tuesday night, on Rockbridge Road near Stone Mountain, customer Ray Zaragoza said too often there are cameras at the businesses, but they don’t work.

“I mean, my car got stolen,” Zaragoza said, as he learned that, under the new ordinance, broken cameras— or no cameras —at convenience stores and gas stations will soon be illegal in unincorporated DeKalb County.

“So I really feel like it’s gonna really help deter crime,” Zaragoza said, “and hopefully we can get Stone Mountain and this area back to where it was where you can feel like you can go inside and you don’t have to worry about getting robbed or your car getting stolen.”

Daba Tuli, who works at night behind thick, bullet-proof plexiglass at a convenience store, said he is sure the new law will help chase away criminals.

“Yes, it’s a lot of crime happening, outside, inside the store,” Tuli said, “sometimes a shooting happens outside the store, it’s a big problem. Camera— is good.”

Cochran-Johnson said the next step is to connect all the cameras to a video network so police are able to monitor them, live, to respond to crimes even faster.

“We want those who engage in criminal activity to know that we are watching you,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Criminals don't want watchful eyes. So this is truly, I believe, a step in the right direction. I believe it will deter crime. And I want everyone to know that if you come to DeKalb County and you engage in criminal behavior, this will be fully implemented by June 30th of 2023, and that we will find you swiftly.”

Under the ordinance, the county will hire six compliance officers, to inspect the video systems periodically to make sure they are operating according to the specifications in the ordinance, as a condition of the business owners’ qualifications for a business license.

Violators could also face fines starting at more than $1,000.

The ordinance also requires business owners to post signs prominently notifying customers that they are on camera and being recorded.