DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After eight-and-a-half years of service, DeKalb County Sheriff Office K-9 Viper is retiring.

On June 20, the department will celebrate his retirement from his law enforcement career, the first of its kind in the agency’s history, as no other K-9 deputy at the sheriff’s office has been retired while still on duty.

Viper joined the sheriff's office along with K-9 Deputy Rocky when the Field Division initiated the new unit in October 2009. Rocky died in 2014. Today, the office has two other canine deputies: Tomi in the Field Division and Astor in the Jail Division.

“Deputy Viper has a commendable record. He has had 860 deployments, worked 200 tracking assignments, located 8 firearms and assisted in the confiscation of multiple pounds of illegal narcotics. He has apprehended 247 suspects without biting,” DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey L. Mann said.

During his time with the sheriff's office, Viper has searching for and successfully snagging human suspects wanted by authorities for committing alleged crimes.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, he has worked with the U.S. Marshals, local police departments, DeKalb County Schools, and the DEA. During his career, he also was awarded First Place in Tracking and Patrol at the 2013 South Georgia K9 Seminar and Certification.

Upon retirement, Viper will become protector for the family of Deputy Sheriff Michael McRae, his partner and handler. He is the first member of that family to retire, as well.

Viper, a Belgian Malinois, turns 12 years old in August, nearly 60 in "dog years."

K9 DEPUTY VIPER’S RETIREMENT

11:00 a.m. - Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Mason Mill Recreation Center

1340 McConnell Drive

Decatur, GA 30033



K9 officers and partners from regional law enforcement agencies have been invited. Treats will be served.

