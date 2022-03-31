Man dies after DeKalb County shooting, police say

There are limited details available.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after officials found a man shot dead in DeKalb County on Thursday morning.

DeKalb County Police said officers responded to the 500 block of Watson Bay Trail around 8:20 a.m. and found a man in his early 20s had been shot and killed.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the crime scene in DeKalb County, which is located in a large neighborhood.

Dispatchers told 11Alive the man was lying on the side of the roadway. Police said it appears the man had been shot Wednesday night at 534 Watson Bay Trail, but the incident was not reported until the next morning.