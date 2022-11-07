DeKalb County reports some summer employees have now been paid, others still waiting

11Alive News first broke the story last week that at least 20 DeKalb County summer employees had not received paychecks for hours worked.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials said a handful of summer employees who hadn't received a paycheck have now received them, but more are still waiting due to issues processing new hire paperwork.

Marcia Teemer was hopeful she would receive a paycheck on Friday, but she said a check never showed up in her bank account. Teemer first talked with 11Alive last Wednesday after she had run into dead-ends while trying to receive a paycheck from a seasonal job she took with DeKalb County.

She was hired to work at the splash pad in Exchange Park. Teemer started working there in late May and claims she clocked 125 hours.

Last week DeKalb County reported that 26 people were impacted by an issue processing paperwork for new hires and the problem was realized by human resources for the county on June 28.

According to the county at that time, impacted employees were told to not work until their paperwork was processed and they were officially cleared to work.

On Monday, the county told 11Alive the number of people impacted was actually 20 and that nine of them have now been paid. They added that five more employees have now had their paperwork finally processed and will be paid by July 15.

The remaining six employees are at various stages of still having their paperwork processed.

Teemer said the entire process has confused her as she initially filled out new hire paperwork before she started working. She said has since been asked to do so again and has repeatedly filled it out.

"So online I would say twice, hard copies I would say about four times to them because the hard copy was supposed to be the backup," Teemer said when asked how many times she had completed the new hire paperwork.

She added that her daughter was also hired to work at the splash pad and has gone through the same struggle to receive a paycheck.

Teemer said she is trying to earn extra money to support her family, in addition to her full-time job, while her daughter is trying to earn money before heading to college in the summer.

On Monday, Teemer shared an e-mail with 11Alive dated May 31 from a county employee wgi Teemer believes works in human resources. The e-mail noted an issue with the new hire paperwork.

Teemer also claims during her struggle to receive a paycheck, she has been promised multiple dates when she should be receiving a check.

"We have had June 17, July 1, July 8, now July 15," she said.