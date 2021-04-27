DeKalb County to buy 20,000 boxes of cookies as Girl Scouts sit on nearly $3 million worth of cookies

“This is about investing in the future of young girls in DeKalb County," said Michael Thurmond the DeKalb County CEO.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County announced on Tuesday morning plans to buy about 20,000 boxed of Girl Scout Cookies as Metro Atlanta Girl Scouts are sitting on nearly $3 million worth of cookies they are having trouble selling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not simply about buying Girl Scout cookies,” said Michael Thurmond, the DeKalb County CEO. “This is about investing in the future of young girls in DeKalb County. Without the cookie program, many girls from low income households could not afford to be participate in Girl Scout. Every box sold gives a girl a greater opportunity to lead and succeed.”

According to a press release, some of the cookies will be distributed during the county's next food distribution, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 and the rest of the cookies will be given to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Officials said the sale of these cookies makes up nearly 20 percent of the funding for DeKalb County troops, which helps fund membership scholarships and other education, social and civic programs.