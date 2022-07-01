DeKalb COVID-19 testing sites extend hours

The county's Board of Health said it is to help meet the demand for testing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two coronavirus testing sites in DeKalb County are switching up their hours to help meet the increased demand.

Starting next week, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church will offer testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release.

Testing at the North DeKalb Health Center parking lot will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are required to ensure there are enough testing resources available. Staff at each site will make sure those who arrive are registered, the DeKalb County Board of Health said. People can book an appointment here.

Testing is free and identification cards are not required, officials said.