DeKalb County distributing food, COVID-19 at-home tests MLK weekend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County leaders said they will honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by taking action to help the community through organized distribution of at-home coronavirus testing kits and food boxes.
“The Board of Commissioners and I have proclaimed this King Holiday weekend as a time for Prayer, Healing and Restoration,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.
The county plans to honor its pillar of restoration with a food distribution. It said it will hand out 3,500 boxes filled with produce, chicken hindquarters and a dozen eggs at select churches across the area on Saturday.
On Sunday, DeKalb Pastors Christian Alliance will lead a countywide day of prayer.
Weather permitting, crews will also distribute COVID-19 rapid test kits at several locations on Monday. DeKalb County has 10,000 tests for residents with limits of one kit per person, leaders said. People can stay in their vehicles to receive the tests, walk-ups are welcome.
If the weather doesn't hold up, the test kit distribution will be rescheduled, a county news release reads.
Below is a list of locations and times for the food and COVID test distributions.
Food-box distribution
Saturday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m.
- Rehoboth Baptist Church
2997 Lawrenceville Hwy. | Tucker, Ga. 30084
- Shy Temple CME Church
2030 Wesley Chapel Rd. | Decatur, Ga. 30035
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church
3800 Big Miller Grove Way | Stonecrest, Ga. 30038
- Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Rd. | Stone Mountain, Ga. 30088
- The Covenant Church
1700 Corey Blvd. | Decatur, Ga. 30032
- New Life Church
3592 Flat Shoals Rd. | Decatur, GA 30034
Coronavirus rapid test distribution
Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.
- The Gallery at South DeKalb
2801 Candler Rd. | Decatur, Ga. 30034.
- North DeKalb Mall
2050 Lawrenceville Hwy. | Decatur, Ga. 30033
- Plaza Fiesta
4166 Buford Hwy. | Atlanta, Ga. 30345