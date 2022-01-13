DeKalb County distributing food, COVID-19 at-home tests MLK weekend

The distributions will happen on different days, county leaders said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County leaders said they will honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by taking action to help the community through organized distribution of at-home coronavirus testing kits and food boxes.

“The Board of Commissioners and I have proclaimed this King Holiday weekend as a time for Prayer, Healing and Restoration,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.

The county plans to honor its pillar of restoration with a food distribution. It said it will hand out 3,500 boxes filled with produce, chicken hindquarters and a dozen eggs at select churches across the area on Saturday.

On Sunday, DeKalb Pastors Christian Alliance will lead a countywide day of prayer.

Weather permitting, crews will also distribute COVID-19 rapid test kits at several locations on Monday. DeKalb County has 10,000 tests for residents with limits of one kit per person, leaders said. People can stay in their vehicles to receive the tests, walk-ups are welcome.

If the weather doesn't hold up, the test kit distribution will be rescheduled, a county news release reads.

Below is a list of locations and times for the food and COVID test distributions.

Food-box distribution

Saturday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m.

Rehoboth Baptist Church

2997 Lawrenceville Hwy. | Tucker, Ga. 30084

2997 Lawrenceville Hwy. | Tucker, Ga. 30084 Shy Temple CME Church

2030 Wesley Chapel Rd. | Decatur, Ga. 30035

2030 Wesley Chapel Rd. | Decatur, Ga. 30035 Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church

3800 Big Miller Grove Way | Stonecrest, Ga. 30038

3800 Big Miller Grove Way | Stonecrest, Ga. 30038 Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Rd. | Stone Mountain, Ga. 30088

2201 Young Rd. | Stone Mountain, Ga. 30088 The Covenant Church

1700 Corey Blvd. | Decatur, Ga. 30032

1700 Corey Blvd. | Decatur, Ga. 30032 New Life Church

3592 Flat Shoals Rd. | Decatur, GA 30034

Coronavirus rapid test distribution

Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.