Home in Stone Mountain on fire, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There was a house fire in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue on Tuesday.

Fire officials said the back deck caught on fire at a single-story home with a basement.

The family who lives there is away on vacation, so no one was home or hurt. DeKalb Fire said the fire on Bridgewater Court is now out.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the home showing a charred roof. The deck's structure still remained but was clearly burnt.