1 hurt after shooting near a McDonald's, DeKalb Police say

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was shot near a McDonald's in DeKalb County Monday afternoon, according to DeKalb Police.

Authorities are investigating the shooting near the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Rd. in Decatur.

DeKalb Police said one person was shot and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

11Alive has a crew at the scene, where you can see one of the fast-food restaurant's windows shattered. There are also about 20 evidence markers in the McDonald's parking lot, as investigators are still processing the scene and working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.