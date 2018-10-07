A local police officer is in desperate need for help. And now, his community is coming together to stand by his side once again.

DeKalb County Police officer Darrel Price says it all started when he noticed a lump in his right leg. The first diagnosis came a year ago in April.

"I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma."

The support was immediate and such a motivator.

RELATED | DeKalb police officer battling cancer receives community support

A fundraiser had been set up for him to help cover his medical expenses. But now the cancer is back again.

"You never know what to think or how your life is going to go."

Price is on medical leave for his treatment and for nerve damage to his arm that happened as he was getting tests done.

A GoFund Me page and a Next Door page is connecting the police community. The money is for medical expenses, but even more valuable is the encouragement he is receiving.

© 2018 WXIA