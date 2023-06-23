DeKalb Police investigating infant death

Police said they received a call from a hospital after midnight Friday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said Friday they were investigating the death of an infant.

There were few other details immediately available. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, they received a call from a local hospital about the infant after midnight Friday morning.

How the infant may have died or otherwise been harmed was not clear. Police did not say what hospital the call came from.