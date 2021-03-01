The man behind the badge: DeKalb Police remember Sgt. Daniel Mobley

The veteran officer was struck and killed on the Downtown Connector on Saturday as he responded to an accident involving another officer.

ATLANTA — On Saturday morning, an accident claimed the life of a veteran DeKalb County Police Officer. Now, we're learning a little bit more about the man behind the badge and the hole his absence leaves in many lives.

Mobley was struck while on the scene of a wreck that involved another DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officer on Saturday at 9 a.m. on the Downtown Connector near Williams Street.

DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said in a press conference that the number of officers who rushed to the hospital was just a small example of how important he was to his friends and coworkers.

Mobley started at the department in 1998 and was described as highly respected - someone who was "routinely utilized as the Officer-in-Charge based on his exceptional work ethic."

It was that ethic that led to his promotion to sergeant in 2017 - a rank he held working in the north-central precinct of the department. His work led to numerous letters of commendation as he served his community.

Outside of his career, Mobley was also described as a family man and a father. He also had hobbies, the department said, adding that he was a Ford fan and loved to work on his cars when he had time.

These were just a few of the stories told by DeKalb Police on Saturday as they shared what they will most remember about their friend and brother in blue - someone whose life ended suddenly and far too soon.

Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said that Mobley was responding to an accident involving another DeKalb officer - standard protocol whenever another officer is involved in an accident.

"When one of our officers is involved in an accident, then a supervisor has to conduct a supervisory investigation," she said. "So, he was responding to the area to do just that."

However, he then became the victim of an accident while outside his vehicle, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The officer involved in that initial accident is OK physically, Chief Ramos said.

"The officer is doing well but, as you can imagine, emotionally, like all DeKalb County Police Department officers, and all of those that have reached out providing support, the law enforcement community as a whole is hurting."

Ramos described Sgt. Mobley as a well-respected supervisor who drew the support of peers and subordinates alike when they learned of the accident.