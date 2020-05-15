DeKalb Police vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Hugh Howell Road

The incident happened late Thursday night.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County officer struck and killed a person who was crossing Hugh Howell Road late Thursday night.

The pedestrian was 66 years old, according to Georgia State Patrol, and was "in an area not designated for pedestrian traffic when he was struck by the officer."

GSP said its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.

DeKalb Police issued this statement:

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 14th, DKPD Sergeant Charles Cole was involved in a pedestrian accident. At this time, we are deferring any questions to the Georgia State Patrol who is handling the investigation. Meanwhile, we can advise you that the Sergeant has been placed on administrative leave and assure you that the DKPD will fully comply with the investigation.

According to an incident report, the officer was in his police patrol vehicle when he struck the person. He said he did not see the pedestrian.

The report says the person "entered the roadway from the north shoulder traveling south." The patrol vehicle was traveling west on Hugh Howell Road.

The vehicle struck the person on the left side with its front, the report said.