DeKalb elementary school librarian arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Frank Rogers was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Monday. The school district said he has resigned.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Wynbrooke Elementary School employee is out of job and facing charges for allegedly having possession of child pornography.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, 52-year-old Frank Rogers was charged with sexual exploitation of children on Monday.

The police department confirmed that Rogers was a librarian at the school.

They said he was arrested after the DeKalb County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip. Police searched Rogers’ home and digital devices, which they said revealed hundreds of images of apparent child pornography.

"Due to these alarming allegations and his profession, DeKalb County ICAC detectives are continuing to investigate all leads," the department said.

The DeKalb County School District district told 11Alive they learned of Rogers arrest on Monday.

"Mr. Rogers has resigned from DeKalb County School District," a statement from a district spokesperson said.