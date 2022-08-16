DeKalb County Sheriff's Office seeking community volunteers for new program

The volunteer program will include 50 positions initially. Each applicant for the program will have to undergo a criminal background check.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is looking for community volunteers for its new program to help with various operations, including at the jail.

Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said Tuesday she's launching the DeKalb Sheriff's Office Volunteer Program this August by offering positions that will "supplement and support civilian and sworn staff responsibilities."

“This opportunity to engage with individuals from the communities we serve has the potential of becoming an ongoing alliance for improved public safety throughout the county,” Sheriff Maddox said. “Our experience with volunteers is that people want to contribute their time and talents to uplift their communities. Public safety is certainly one of the highest priorities for our neighbors, and we are presenting them with a way to become involved.”

The volunteer program will include 50 positions initially. Each applicant for the program will have to undergo a criminal background check.

"Candidates will be assigned based on skills, interests, and prior volunteer or employee experience," a release from the sheriff's office stated.

Each person selected will volunteer for four to eight hours a day after finishing a brief training and orientation session. Meal and uniforms will also be provided.

Volunteers' assignments will include office, administrative and clerical services, telephone and information desk service, surveillance and security monitoring, perimeter patrols, exterior facility maintenance, fleet maintenance assistance, filing and data organization, and inmate services support.

To apply for the program, email DeKalb Sheriff's Office Public Relations Manager Lisa Wiley at lwiley@dekalbcountyga.gov.