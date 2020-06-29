DeKalb Police investigate possible bomb threat at Walmart

This is what we know so far.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local Walmart has become the center of an investigation after an alleged bomb threat on Monday afternoon.

DeKalb County Police confirmed that they are working the scene at the Walmart at the corner of Gresham Road and Flat Shoals Road.

Police haven't released any details about how the threat came in or what type of explosive the threat mentioned - if anything in particular. The store is located just north of I-20 in eastern DeKalb County just north of the Gresham Park neighborhood.

