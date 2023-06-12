DeKalb woman fights off home invasion suspect, stabbing him

The department said officers responded to a person stabbed call, and when they arrived they met with the woman at the home.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman fought off a home invasion suspect early Monday morning, police said, stabbing the intruder.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the incident happened at a location on Flat Shoals Road with officers responding sometime after midnight.

The department said officers responded to a person stabbed call, and when they arrived they met with the woman at the home who told them "a known male broke in to the home and began assaulting her."

"She stabbed the suspect in self defense," a DeKalb Police statement said. "The suspect was arrested and charged with six counts of home invasion."

It was unclear what all the six charges covered.

There was no immediate identifying information available about the victim or suspect.