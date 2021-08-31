Delta Air Lines hiring 1,500 flight attendants

This is in addition to another 1,500 that have already made it through hiring processes before the pandemic in early 2020.

ATLANTA — As the travel industry slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and more airplanes are filling the skies, Delta Air Lines says they are hiring an additional 1,500 flight attendants.

These openings are in addition to another 1,500 that Delta is already filling for candidates that had made it through hiring processes before the pandemic in early 2020, they said.

“A career as a Delta flight attendant is one of adventure, passion, and, above all else, safety,” Julieta McCurry, Delta’s Managing Director for Customer Experience & Learning of In-Flight Service, said. “We’re looking for the best of the best to join the Delta family as we connect our customers to the people and places they want to see, with the hospitality and service that sets us apart.”

All new employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Applicants must also have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the United States, speak English fluently and be at least 21 years of age by Jan. 1, 2022, they said.

Just last week, the airlines announced that any existing employees that do not get the COVID-19 vaccine would be required to pay a charge and get tested regularly.