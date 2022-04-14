Delta Air Lines will limit access to Sky Clubs

Here's what to know.

ATLANTA — Some travelers may have a trickier time getting into one of Delta Air Lines Inc.'s airport Sky Clubs soon, now that the airline announced new limits on who can use the lounges in a bid to combat crowding as air travel surges.

The travel website Thrifty Traveler spotted the rules changes from Delta (NYSE: DAL), which operates more than 50 Sky Clubs throughout its network. The lounges are popular among frequent travelers and have gotten more so in recent months, as fliers have returned after two years of avoiding airlines during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to reporting from 11Alive's news partner the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

"With so many returning to travel this year, we are seeing high volumes of Delta Sky Club visitors," Delta said on a FAQ page in response to a question about why clubs are so busy.