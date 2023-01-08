Students at these metro Atlanta colleges could get passport sponsored by Delta Air Lines

A coalition of metro Atlanta colleges committed to providing global learning opportunities will be able to fund 50 passports for students.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The above video debunks a claim regarding passports.

Dozens of college students in Atlanta will be able to get a passport thanks to Delta Air Lines.

The Atlanta-based airline has awarded a $51,000 sponsorship for a free passport program via Atlanta's Global Partnerships for the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC). These funds are meant to help increase access to global education experiences, according to a news release.

Emory University, Georgia State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Agnes Scott College, Spelman College and Kennesaw State University are all AGREC partners. It was launched in 2020.

Delta's sponsorship will fund 50 passports at each institution amounting to about 300 passports this year. Each university will decide how to select students and roll out its outreach programs.

“This partnership with AGREC and Delta Air Lines marks a significant step toward breaking down barriers and opening doors for students to become citizens of the world,” Obse Ababiya, associate director in the Office of Global Strategy and Initiatives (GSI), Atlanta Global Partnerships said in a news release.

To learn more about how to take advantage of an institution's passport program or more about their global learning opportunities, follow the links below.