Delta Air Lines issues travel waiver for Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has issued a travel waiver for those flying over the Memorial Day weekend, and traveling through either the central hub here or in a select group of cities in the northeast.

Essentially, what this allows is for passengers to waive the fare difference if they want to rebook their flight "on or before May 31, 2022 the same cabin of service as originally booked." If your travel plans are rebooked after that date, you'll have to pay any difference in ticket price.