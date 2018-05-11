ATLANTA — Delta Airlines is trying to make a gross situation right for a customer who reportedly stepped in dog feces when boarding a Miami-bound flight in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta-based airline, customers boarded flight 1949 headed to Miami, Florida Nov. 1 before cleaning from a previous flight was completed. It was during that flight when they company said a service animal got ill.

As customers boarded for the Miami flight, a passenger apparently stepped in the mess.

Delta apologized to customers impacted by the incident and "reached out to make it right."

"The safety and health of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation while following up with the right teams to prevent this from happening again," Delta said.

Upon landing in Miami, Delta took the aircraft out of service to be deep cleaned and disinfected.

The company said it is in direct contact with the customer and has offered to reimburse his shoes and suit, refund his flight and provide additional compensation for the inconvenience.

