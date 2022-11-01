x
Delta flight detoured to New Mexico after smoke fills cabin

The plane left from Atlanta and was en route to Los Angeles.
FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft makes its approach at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, in this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo. Delta Air Lines reported its first quarterly profit since the pandemic devastated the airline industry more than a year ago, as hordes of vacation travelers and money from U.S. taxpayers offset weak corporate and international travel. Delta said Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that it earned $652 million in the second quarter. However, Delta's report shows that airlines still face turbulence as they try to rebound from their worst year ever.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

ATLANTA — A Delta flight leaving from Atlanta to Los Angeles took an unexpected detour Tuesday to make an emergency landing after there was smoke in the cabin.

Flight 2846 was diverted to Albuquerque after there was "a smokey odor" in the aircraft, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said.

Delta said an emergency was declared with Air Traffic Control to help prioritize the flight and clear the skies to redirect it to New Mexico. 

The Boeing 757 had left Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and was headed for LAX, according to the airline. There were 193 customers on board, two pilots and four flight attendants. 

Despite the detour, Delta said teams were working to arrange the flight to continue in another aircraft that was scheduled to arrive in Albuquerque Tuesday evening.

"Nothing is important than the safety of our customers and crew. That’s why our flight crew followed procedures to safely divert today’s flight 2846 to Albuquerque. Delta teams are working to get our customers on their way later this afternoon and we apologize for the delay in their travel plans," the airline said in a statement.

