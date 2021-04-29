Delta CEO Ed Bastian to speak, receive honorary degree at Georgia Tech commencement

The school’s undergraduate graduation is set for May 8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech announced Monday that Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will be the undergraduate commencement speaker.

The global business leader will also be receiving an honorary degree from the institution. He has been a leader at Delta for more than 20 years and was named CEO in 2016, officials said.

According to a press release, the ceremonies will also feature three other speakers. Bachelor's graduates will also hear from alumnus Paul Judge, managing partner of Panoramic Ventures and co-founder and executive chairman of Pindrop.

Graduates in the Ph.D. ceremony will hear from Georgia Tech alumnus Ryan Gravel, founder of an urban design consultancy, SIXPITCH, and Atlanta BeltLine visionary. And later that afternoon, Stacey A. Dixon, Georgia Tech alumna and deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, will address master’s graduates.