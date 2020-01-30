Kobe Bryant's work on and off the court touched the lives of many across the world.

The talented NBA legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with eight others including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

For travelers at one airport, a Delta employee was spotted passing along an encouraging message after the heartbreaking ordeal.

"I do all the L.A. flights," she said. "This is a hard day."

Video shows her standing in front of a Delta gate.

"It wasn't an easy day but just know that we're here with you, and know that you have your life," she said. "So, if there's someone you haven't spoke to today, call them. If there's someone you haven't reached out to in a while, call them. Don't text."

She also encouraged travelers to visit people who they haven't seen in a while.

"We might have lost something great, a legend, but remember the spirit is still with us always," she added.

The video has been viewed on Twitter more than 31,000 times.

"Hey @Delta , please hire more people like this Delta Rep whose contagious positivity make it more enjoyable to fly," The Twitter user said.

Delta replied saying it's incredible what kind words can do.

"Just another reminder that the world could always use a little more positivity, and we’re so glad you got it here," the airline commented underneath the tweet.

