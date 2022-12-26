Delta flight from Atlanta to California diverted due to possible engine issue, they say

Delta is sending another plane to pick up those customers and continue their flight, they said.

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to California was diverted Monday morning due to a "possible engine issue," a spokesperson for the company said.

Delta flight 356 was on its way to Sacramento when the crew received word about the issue. That's when they decided to divert to Nashville "where the aircraft landed without incident," the spokesperson said.

There were 185 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 757.

Delta is sending another plane to pick up those customers and continue their flight, they said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and delay to their travel. The recovery aircraft should arrive shortly," the spokesperson said.