Atlanta-bound Delta flight slides off runway in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of passengers had to be shuttled to safety after an Atlanta-bound Delta flight slid off the runway in Pittsburgh, Wednesday night.

According to an airline spokesperson, Delta flight 2231 was taxiing around 6:30 p.m. prior to departure when the Boeing 717 plane "exited the taxiway paved surface."

"Delta teams worked with the airport authority to safely transport customers back to the terminal," the company said in a statement.

None of the 72 passengers or five crew members on board were hurt, according to Pittsburgh International Airport officials. There was also no interruption in operations, they added in a Tweet.

Right now, airport officials said emergency crews are still on site. There were no details about what caused the plane to slide.