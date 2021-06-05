Delta plane returns to gate after being hit by birds during takeoff

Delta flight 2281 from Atlanta to Washington D.C. returned to the gate after being struck by birds.

Delta plane hit by flock of birds, forced to make emergency landing

A Maryland bound flight had to return to the gate in Atlanta after it was struck by a flock of birds during takeoff on Sunday.

A Delta spokesperson told 11Alive because of potential damage, the passengers and crew had to transfer to another plane to continue the flight.

It is unclear clear how many customers or crew members were on board.