ATLANTA -- Delta has issued a travel waiver ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto's landfall.
According to Delta's News Hub, you are allowed a one-time flight change or cancellation if you are headed to, from or going through these cities:
- Destin - Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)
- Key West, Florida (EYW)
- Mobile, Alabama (MOB)
- Panama City, Florida (ECP)
- Pensacola, Florida (PNS)
- Tallahassee, Florida (TLH)
If you booked travel dates from May 27 or May 28, 2018, you must rebook your travel by June 1, 2018.
Only travelers who have a ticket that was issued before June 1 will be eligible for this waiver. If you need more information, check Delta's website.
