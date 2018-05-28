ATLANTA -- Delta has issued a travel waiver ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto's landfall.

According to Delta's News Hub, you are allowed a one-time flight change or cancellation if you are headed to, from or going through these cities:

  • Destin - Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)
  • Key West, Florida (EYW)
  • Mobile, Alabama (MOB)
  • Panama City, Florida (ECP)
  • Pensacola, Florida (PNS)
  • Tallahassee, Florida (TLH)

If you booked travel dates from May 27 or May 28, 2018, you must rebook your travel by June 1, 2018.

Only travelers who have a ticket that was issued before June 1 will be eligible for this waiver. If you need more information, check Delta's website.

