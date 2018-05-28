ATLANTA -- Delta has issued a travel waiver ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto's landfall.

According to Delta's News Hub, you are allowed a one-time flight change or cancellation if you are headed to, from or going through these cities:

Destin - Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)

Key West, Florida (EYW)

Mobile, Alabama (MOB)

Panama City, Florida (ECP)

Pensacola, Florida (PNS)

Tallahassee, Florida (TLH)

If you booked travel dates from May 27 or May 28, 2018, you must rebook your travel by June 1, 2018.

Only travelers who have a ticket that was issued before June 1 will be eligible for this waiver. If you need more information, check Delta's website.

