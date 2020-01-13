A drunk and vulgar passenger who caused a Delta Air Lines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta to land at Salt Lake City will be fined $15,000.

The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing the penalty against Aaron Hanson, who on Jan. 28, 2019, was intoxicated on flight 2986 when he rang the call button for a crewmember's assistance.

"When the crewmember arrived, Mr. Hanson's pants were unbuttoned and falling off," says an FAA complaint posted Jan. 10.

Read the full story on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's website.

OTHER HEADLINES |

State labor department investigating after company shuts down abruptly, leaving hundreds without jobs

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board