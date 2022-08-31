Delta pilots picketing at Atlanta airport, other US cities ahead of Labor Day weekend

The pilots are protesting amid frustrations over extended contract talks.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report.

For the second time in as many months, Delta Air Lines pilots will picket at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Thursday protesting prolonged contract negotiations.

Atlanta's airport won't be the only major hub where off-duty pilots will protest, however, as many as six other major airports will have pilots demonstrating their frustrations with their employers, according to a statement from the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

Delta pilots are currently working under a contract negotiated in 2016 and will protest around the country to bring attention to their demands for a new deal and as a display of union cohesion heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend, officials said. Pilots from other airlines will also be picketing in addition to employees from Delta.

The picketing will happen in Atlanta from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Terminal upper level outer and inner curbside just east of door S1, as well as the South Terminal upper-level outer curbside between doors S5 and S6, an ALPA official said. A Delta pilot spokesperson will be available at all seven airports.

In addition to Atlanta, pickets will occur at the following airports:

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

John. F. Kennedy International Airport (N.Y.)

Salt Lake City International Airport

With pilots picketing at Hartsfield-Jackson on June 30 complaining they were overworked and stressed, this will be the second time in just over two months that they will be out in objection.