Delta dedicates plane to honor beloved UGA legend Vince Dooley

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines honored Hall of Fame University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley with a plane carrying his name Tuesday.

The dedication was attended by loved ones, Dooley's family, and Delta CEO Ed Bastian, along with other members of the airlines leadership.

Gov. Brian Kemp also showed his support at the Tuesday's dedication at the Delta TechOps remembering the college hall of famer.

"An incredible father, grandfather and great man. He was a mentor and over the years a great friend. Today is a worthy reminder of the impact he had both on a statewide and personal level," Gov. Kemp said about the coach.

The legend won 201 games in 25 years as the UGA coach, taking the Bulldogs to 20 bowl games and leading them to the 1980 national championship where he took the team on a Delta plane.

"Dad, Delta, and University of Georgia all grew up and hit their stride together. He flew all over the world. He always considered Delta to be part of the family," said Dooley's son, Daniel.

Dooley passed away peacefully at his home last October at the age of 90.

The College football hall of famer started his career at UGA at 31 years old. He was the youngest coach in the SEC at the time.

A former UGA lineman credited Dooley with championing social advances, having recruited the first African-American football players and advocating for women's sports as athletics director.

"Our family would have never dreamed that our dad's name would be on a plane, It's no wonder why dad considered Delta a part of the family. As dad would have said this tribute and honor goes to my heart and not to my head," Daniel added.

Although Dooley was known for his coaching, he was much more than the UGA coach to his community.

"Coach was an amazing man. He was a hard culturist, a student, a life long learner. Most important, he was a friend to all of us," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Dooley was also an author, avid gardener, political candidate and statesman for the Peach State. In his passing, Dooley leaves behind a mark and legacy that will live on after him.