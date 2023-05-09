UGA player accused of DUI, arrested in Oconee County

De’Nylon Morrisette is a wide receiver with the Bulldogs.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A University of Georgia wide receiver is facing a DUI charge in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested De’Nylon Morrisette on Monday around 3:30 a.m.

His list of charges includes Class D Restrictions, meaning he had certain parameters in which he could use his license, driving too fast for conditions, driving under the influence and following too closely, booking records show. His bond is around $1,700, records reveal.

Morrisette made his Bulldog debut as a freshman wide receiver with UGA. The 19-year-old is a Stone Mountain native and he graduated from North Cobb High School, according to his player's profile. He's a rising college sophomore.