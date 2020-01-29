CONYERS, Ga. — How do you sum up the life of a man? In Rockdale County, Investigator John Cole Haynie is being remembered as a man who was supportive of everyone, like his cousin, Brendon Jordan.

“He bought me my first pair of handcuffs after I went on the road and had them engraved. He was my mentor," he said.

The 27-year-old died from complications due to the flu. Haynie spent 8 years with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Haynie - known to family and friends by his middle name Cole - initially fell ill in December. He went to the doctor thinking he had the flu, but a test came back negative. A few days later, Lyn Haynie said her husband woke her up "pale as a ghost and says he can't breathe."

Eventually, Cole Haynie was transferred to Emory Hospital in critical condition with problems with his kidneys, lungs and heart. His heart and lungs were put on a machine to help them recover, his wife said.

Having survived cancer as a teenager, family and friends said he was a fighter who had a strong chance of surviving despite a 40 to 50 percent chance. Tragically, Haynie died after battling the condition for more than a month.

Hundreds gathered at a Tuesday night vigil outside of the department to pay their respect and share stories. His best friend, who we’re not naming due to his undercover status, said Haynie loved texting him at 1 in the morning.

“I said ‘I’m saving this conversation as blackmail.’ He said ‘Do what you gotta do. It is what it is. You can joke about it, but you’re my boy and I’ll do anything for you,’” his friend said, choking back tears. “’I’ll literally lose my job for you.’”

Haynie was described as a man who knew he would marry his wife, Lyn after their first few moments together.

His former Sergeant joked, “He would show me pictures of her and say, ‘Sarge, you think she’s too pretty for me?’ and I said, ‘Hell yeah.’”

Haynie beat cancer, loved the New England Patriots, had a strong work ethic, but apparently hated cleaning his car, according to coworkers anecdotes. Many people wished they had more time with him, to grab a picture or share another laugh.

Everyone at the vigil agreed the only way to sum up his life, is to add to his legacy. So, they promised to work like Haynie, #fightlikeHaynie, and smile like Haynie.

His funeral will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 31 at First Baptist Church in Conyers.

