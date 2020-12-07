North Georgia investigator seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

Authorities say Jonathan Segars hit the brakes on his motorcycle and lost control as it skidded on the roadway. He is now receiving treatment in a local ICU.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Prayers and well-wishes are pouring in for a Georgia deputy after a Saturday afternoon accident that sent him to the intensive care unit.

Banks County confirmed one of their investigators, later identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Segars by the Georgia State Patrol, was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him with what arriving troopers suspected were serious injuries.

Segars was airlifted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. His current condition hasn't been released.

"Please say a prayer for one of our investigators," the Banks County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The post goes on to say that he is in intensive care but that doctors "are very optimistic in his recovery."

The post concludes with a request for get-well messages in the comments. As of Sunday after, more than 450 such comments had poured in. Neighboring agencies also left messages of support for the injured investigator.

As for the accident itself, the investigating Georgia State Patrol trooper's report suggests Segar was the only one involved in the crash and that speed may have been a factor - with a warning for driving too fast for conditions.

It said Segar was traveling south on Georgia 365 in the left lane in Habersham County when he applied the brake and the motorcycle began to skid. He lost control and the bike overturned, coming to an uncontrolled rest in the same lane of travel.